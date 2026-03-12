Focus Europe, a new old network of seven media partners in Central and Eastern Europe

Focus Europe is a new network of old European media organisations, comprising autonomous and independent newsrooms in seven European countries: the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland, Romania, Bulgaria, Italy, and Germany.

The journalists now part of the Focus Europe network were previously members of the Euractiv network.

The newsrooms of the former partners decided to collaborate in the new network, Focus Europe, which includes the following publications:

EU Brief (Slovakia, previously euractiv.bsk)

Focus Europe (Italia, previously euractiv.it)

Focus Europe (Polonia, previously euractiv.pl)

EU Alive.bg (Bulgaria, previously euractiv.bg)

Update EU (Czech Republic, previously publisher of euractiv.cz).

diplo.news (managed by Ewald König, former journalist with Euractiv Germany).

This move reflects broader changes in the media landscape.

About Focus Europe

The Focus Europe network has two decades of shared experience in collaboration, with the ambition to maintain its strengths in pan-European journalism while adopting new approaches to thrive in an increasingly competitive environment.

Through its members, the network remains committed to preserving editorial independence, critical yet constructive analysis of EU policies, and a heightened focus on how decisions made in Brussels intersect with national realities. Media outlets in the network will exchange content that will help better reflect the political, economic, and social landscape of their respective countries for Bulgarian readers.

Open to future collaborations, the network welcomes partnerships with media organisations in other countries that share the same values and uphold fundamental European values - pluralism, transparency, and a commitment to informed public discourse.

As an associate partner, MediaLab - a think tank founded by Euractiv’s original creator, Christophe Leclercq - will provide strategic support, drawing on its experience in media innovation, political journalism, and the promotion of a sustainable European information space.