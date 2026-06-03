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A major vote on support for Ukraine is expected tomorrow in the U.S. Congress

02:40 actualizat: 02:55

The House may vote on the Ukraine Support Act (H.R. 2913) on 4th of June.

A major vote on support for Ukraine is expected tomorrow in the U.S. Congress, which could determine whether key legislation moves forward, scrie Kateryna Lisunova, journalist & media advisor Razom for Ukraine:

 

  • 218 members (a majority of the full House) have already signed this petition, and the bill can now be discharged from committee and brought to the floor for consideration,.
  • This discharge petition was led by @RepGregoryMeeks (D), @RepDonBacon (R), and @RepBrianFitz (R) . Under this process, the first vote is the motion to discharge, followed by a rules vote. The rule determines whether the House can proceed to consider the bill for final passage. Only after that comes the final passage vote. So there will be three votes in total, and the third is final. For the bill to pass, it needs a simple majority. Including vacancies, the current absolute majority threshold is at least 216. At this point, it is not likely that all votes will happen today, as voting is already delayed.

 

The Ukraine Support Act (H.R. 2913) strengthens Ukraine’s defense, tightens sanctions on Russia, and supports diplomatic efforts to return abducted Ukrainian children.

The link to the bill itself -

The link to follow the live vote in the House

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