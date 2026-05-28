MAPN: A one way attack drone entered Romanian Airspace during a Russian attack on Ukraine

Romania’s Ministry of Defence has confirmed that a one-way attack drone entered Romanian Airspace tonight during a Russian attack on Ukraine, being tracked until it struck a block of residential flats in the Eastern Romanian city of Galați.

Two F-16 Fighter Falcons with the Air Police Combat Service took off at 01:19 from the 86th Air Base in Fetești prior to the impact, supported by an IAR 330 SOCAT Helicopter of the Romanian Air Force, with the aircraft pilots being authorization to engage targets the entire time they were in Romanian Airspace.

A drone crashed into an apartment building In the city of Galați on Thuersday to Friday night, around 2:00. An explosion and fire followed on the 10th floor. Seventy people were evacuated.

According to investigations conducted by SRI specialists at the scene, the drone’s entire explosive payload detonated, according to the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations.

Statement from the Ministry of Internal Affairs:

Two people with abrasions are receiving medical care at the scene. So far, no other drones have been identified. The fire has been extinguished.Police officers from the Criminal Investigations Directorate and the National Institute of Forensic Science, part of the General Inspectorate of the Romanian Police, will investigate the causes.There is no need to evacuate the other floors of the building.ISU Galați personnel and equipment are on-site to mitigate the effects of the incident and secure the area, supported by other MAI personnel and specialized SRI teams. Two people who were in the apartment where the fire broke out evacuated themselves. So far, no victims have been identified.The situation is evolving, and we will provide updates with official information and data as they become available.___________UPDATE 1Two people with minor burns are receiving medical care at the scene. So far, no other casualties have been identified. The fire has been extinguished. Additionally, the investigation team specializing in explosions—composed of police officers from the Criminal Investigations Directorate and the National Institute of Forensic Science, both part of the General Inspectorate of the Romanian Police (IGPR)—is en route to the scene.. An explosion and fire followed on the 10th floor. Seventy people were evacuated. According to investigations conducted by SRI specialists at the scene, the drone’s entire explosive payload detonated, according to the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations. Statement from the Ministry of Internal Affairs: Two people with abrasions are receiving medical care at the scene. So far, no other drones have been identified. The fire has been extinguished. Police officers from the Criminal Investigations Directorate and the National Institute of Forensic Science, part of the General Inspectorate of the Romanian Police, will investigate the causes. There is no need to evacuate the other floors of the building. ISU Galați personnel and equipment are on-site to mitigate the effects of the incident and secure the area, supported by other MAI personnel and specialized SRI teams. Two people who were in the apartment where the fire broke out evacuated themselves. So far, no victims have been identified. The situation is evolving, and we will provide updates with official information and data as they become available. ___________ UPDATE 1 Two people with minor burns are receiving medical care at the scene. So far, no other casualties have been identified. The fire has been extinguished. Additionally, the investigation team specializing in explosions—composed of police officers from the Criminal Investigations Directorate and the National Institute of Forensic Science, both part of the General Inspectorate of the Romanian Police (IGPR)—is en route to the scene.