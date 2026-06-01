Drone Crash in Galați: UN Security Council to Meet Monday at Romania’s Request

The UN Security Council is meeting on Monday at Romania’s request following the incident in Galați, where a Russian-made drone crashed into an apartment building and exploded, destroying an apartment and injuring its two occupants.

UPDATE Romanian Foreign Affairs Minister Oana Țoiu stated that, for the first time, the UN Security Council is meeting at Romania’s express request on an issue that directly involves the country. "I will present, at 3:00 p.m. local time (10:00 p.m. Romanian time), the flagrant violations of international law and the risks posed by these repeated actions of the Russian Federation. Romania’s initiative aims to bring to the attention of the international community the serious consequences of the violation of Romanian airspace and the need to increase diplomatic pressure to ensure compliance with international law and protect regional security. Together with its UN partners, Romania continues to press for an immediate ceasefire and a just and lasting peace in Ukraine," Țoiu wrote on her Facebook page.

+++ The Security Council meeting was convened under the UN Charter provision stating that this body "may investigate any dispute or any situation which might lead to international friction or might give rise to a dispute,” according to News.ro.

"Immediately after the incident involving the Russian drone that exploded on the apartment building in Galați, Romania initiated consultations at the UN and requested a meeting of the Security Council, based on Articles 34 and 35 of the United Nations Charter, which govern the Council’s role in situations that threaten the maintenance of international peace and security. "Romania’s request was supported by partners and allies," announced Romania’s ambassador to the UN, Cornel Feruță.

According to the diplomat, the drone’s intrusion and its explosion in a densely populated area, which resulted in injuries to Romanian citizens, constitute serious violations of the UN Charter and international law. The UN Security Council will convene on Monday, June 1, 2026, at 3 p.m. New York time, in a special session, with the participation of Romania’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Oana Țoiu.