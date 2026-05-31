Technical report: the drone that crashed in Galați is a Geran-2, of Russian origin

President Nicușor Dan presented on Sunday the conclusions of the technical report regarding the drone that crashed in Galați. It is a Geran-2, of Russian origin.

"This is the unequivocal conclusion of the technical report finalized by Romanian government experts. The investigation established this based on a substantial body of technical evidence,” the president wrote on Facebook.

The Cyrillic inscription "ГЕРАН-2” was identified on the recovered fragments, and the analyzed electronic components, navigation systems, control modules, engine, and structural elements show similarities - even identical features—to those of other Geran-2 drones previously recovered on Romanian territory and definitively identified as having been manufactured in the Russian Federation.

The report also shows that the manufacturing markings, technical inscriptions, structural characteristics, and materials used follow the same technological process found in the Geran-2 drones analyzed in recent years. Physical and chemical analyses confirmed the presence of the same types of materials and fuels repeatedly identified in devices from this series. Based on all these elements, the investigation unequivocally concludes that the fragments recovered in Galați come from a Russian-made Geran-2 drone, the president states. "

The fact that such a device struck an apartment building in Romania, causing injuries and property damage, is of particular gravity, and Russia is solely responsible,” the head of state further writes. The results of this investigation will be communicated to allies and the relevant bodies within NATO and the European Union.

"Romania will continue to work together with its partners to strengthen security along the Alliance’s eastern border and to protect its citizens. Romania will not ignore or downplay any incident that endangers the lives of its citizens, national security, or the sovereignty of the Romanian state.”

translated with Deepl