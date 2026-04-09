Donald Trump and Pope Leo XIV – media outrage, political impunity, and religious immunity The recent verbal escalation between Donald Trump and Pope Leo XIV has mobilized many editorialists, Catholic intellectuals, and Vatican experts who have expressed their indignation, speaking of an "intolerable affront,” a "serious lack of respect,” and even a "hidden persecution” against the Holy See. Behind the legitimate emotion and the diplomatic subtleties of the Trump / Leo XIV "dialogue” lies a question that democracies should legitimately ask themselves before the media gives voice to the indignation of one side or the other: does the Pope, by virtue of his office, enjoy political and moral immunity that places him beyond any legitimate scrutiny when he intervenes in temporal matters?

Since his election, Pope Leo XIV has not hesitated to take positions on issues of European migration, international climate regulation, the critique of "populism” and "selfish nationalism,” as well as on the American economic model. His speeches and interventions often take the form of veritable political indictments. It is precisely this political positioning that Donald Trump challenges directly, without restraint, in his own way. More specifically, he considers that the Pontiff has crossed the red line that separates spiritual authority from ideological activism. For the American president, when the Pope criticizes American military actions or certain U.S. policies, he is no longer speaking as a universal pastor, but as an engaged geopolitical actor.

The radical nature of the response of Donald Trump, a powerful head of state openly identified with a sovereigntist vision, nevertheless fits within the classical distinction between the spiritual and the temporal that lies at the heart of the Catholic tradition in political theology. The Church holds the spiritual sword; princes hold the temporal sword. This distinction aims to avoid two equally dangerous traps: caesaropapism and political clericalism. When the Pope, however, acts as a politico-religious leader, he blurs this distinction. It is no longer a matter of stating timeless moral principles, but of taking a position on contingent and debatable political choices: immigration quotas, free trade agreements, energy policy, national sovereignty, etc. In such an approach, the Pope can err in the exercise of his indirect power over temporal affairs. Papal infallibility, as defined by the First Vatican Council, is strictly limited to matters of faith and morality proposed "ex cathedra.” It does not extend to science, history, or politics. Therefore, to criticize the Pope on these matters is not sacrilege. It is the legitimate exercise of practical reason when faced with a man who, stepping outside the ecclesial sphere, becomes a political interlocutor in the public sphere. The Catholic tradition itself makes a clear distinction between the respect due to the Petrine office and the freedom of judgment regarding the concrete actions of the person who embodies that office. To confuse the two stems from a puerile clericalism, incompatible with mature faith.

From a communication perspective, an opinion asserts its legitimacy in the public sphere insofar as it can withstand being contradicted. To immunize an authority against any criticism is to condemn it to isolation, intellectual stagnation, and moral stagnation. To maintain that the Supreme Pontiff, whenever he speaks about war or the environment, cannot be contested without scandal is to grant him a quasi-divine status that, moreover, no serious theologian recognizes. It means transforming moral authority into a coercive ideological authority.

We live in an era of the "over-politicization of religion” and the "depoliticization of politics.” Having lost much of their traditional spiritual authority, churches seek a new legitimacy in international moral discourse. The Pope thus becomes a kind of "moral conscience of humanity,” a role as flattering as it is ambiguous. Donald Trump, in his characteristic bluntness, puts his finger on this ambiguity. By refusing the moral immunity that some wish to grant the pontiff, he reaffirms a simple truth: no man, not even the Bishop of Rome, holds a monopoly on the interpretation of the Gospel in political matters.

The current dispute between Donald Trump and Pope Leo XIV reveals a crisis of political theology in the age of globalization. The Church is no longer confronted with Christian monarchies, but with pluralist democracies and sovereign powers that refuse to be morally dictated to by the Church. A situation that opens two paths. The first consists in accepting the role of the papacy as a "universal moral conscience,” at the risk of turning Catholicism into just another humanitarian ideology, gradually losing its transcendent specificity. The second would consist in reaffirming the distinction between orders, while recognizing the right and the duty to publicly contest the political positions of the Pope when they appear erroneous or dangerous. This second path seems to be favored by Donald Trump, intuitively and directly. His method is debatable. His question, however, is legitimate. The right to criticize the Pope is not a right to disrespect or to easy mockery. It is the necessary corollary of the classical distinction between spiritual authority, which deserves obedience in its proper order, and the political, economic, or geopolitical judgments of any person, which fall within the sphere of rational debate. When the Pope acts as a politico-religious leader, as Pope Leo XIV clearly does, he enters the public arena. He cannot then claim the immunity that he himself does not grant to any other leader.